Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. Trims Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 592,666 shares during the quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.07% of Ally Financial worth $12,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,790,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,883,480,000 after acquiring an additional 516,696 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,165,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,603,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,190 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 62.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,467,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,479,000 after buying an additional 6,310,150 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ally Financial by 6.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,595,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,225,000 after buying an additional 564,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 35.5% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,920,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,472,000 after buying an additional 1,289,085 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens lowered Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.56.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total transaction of $793,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,446,104.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $656,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 96,517 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,177.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,125 shares of company stock worth $1,750,308. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALLY traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,656,400. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.92. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.04 and a 1 year high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 38.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

