Bausch Health Companies (BHC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Bausch Health Companies to post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 1,271.62% and a negative net margin of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. On average, analysts expect Bausch Health Companies to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:BHC opened at $28.08 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.08. Bausch Health Companies has a fifty-two week low of $16.08 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.67.

BHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bausch Health Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.33.

In related news, Director Schutter Richard U. De bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.01 per share, with a total value of $250,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 317,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,930,896.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

