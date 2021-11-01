Baxter International Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.60 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:BAX)

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) – Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Baxter International in a research note issued on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $3.60 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.53. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Baxter International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.93 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share.

BAX has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen raised Baxter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James started coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.42.

Baxter International stock opened at $78.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.62. Baxter International has a 12 month low of $73.12 and a 12 month high of $88.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Baxter International by 63.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Baxter International by 46.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

