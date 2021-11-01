Bayberry Capital Partners LP Acquires New Stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Bayberry Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 191,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,485,000. Tempur Sealy International accounts for approximately 2.1% of Bayberry Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Bayberry Capital Partners LP owned approximately 0.10% of Tempur Sealy International as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 41,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 5.5% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.7% in the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.4% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 24,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TPX shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

In related news, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $9,870,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 240,200 shares of company stock worth $11,679,600. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

TPX stock opened at $44.47 on Monday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.33 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.98.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.85%.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

