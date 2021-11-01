Baymount Management LP Purchases New Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Baymount Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,500,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,870,000. iShares Silver Trust accounts for 48.1% of Baymount Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 1,745.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,534,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,384 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 261.1% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 129,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 93,815 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 706,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,044,000 after acquiring an additional 82,396 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 39,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 6,657 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLV opened at $22.18 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.36. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

