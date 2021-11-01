Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) vs. Pacific Drilling (OTCMKTS:PACDQ) Head-To-Head Review

Pacific Drilling (OTCMKTS:PACDQ) and Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Pacific Drilling alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Pacific Drilling and Baytex Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Drilling 0 0 0 0 N/A Baytex Energy 0 8 1 0 2.11

Baytex Energy has a consensus target price of $2.87, indicating a potential downside of 16.37%. Given Baytex Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Baytex Energy is more favorable than Pacific Drilling.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pacific Drilling and Baytex Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Drilling $319.72 million 0.00 -$525.16 million N/A N/A Baytex Energy $728.21 million 2.66 -$1.82 billion ($0.36) -9.52

Pacific Drilling has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Baytex Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Baytex Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Drilling and Baytex Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Drilling -164.67% -23.08% -9.18% Baytex Energy 95.03% -23.35% -5.10%

Summary

Baytex Energy beats Pacific Drilling on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Drilling

Pacific Drilling S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an offshore drilling contractor in the United States, Nigeria, and internationally. It provides offshore drilling services to the oil and natural gas industry. The company contracts its fleet of rigs to drill wells for its customers. It has a fleet of seven drillships. Pacific Drilling S.A. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. On October 30, 2020, Pacific Drilling S.A., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.