Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $581.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) to announce sales of $581.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $584.20 million and the lowest is $579.10 million. Beazer Homes USA posted sales of $686.75 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will report full-year sales of $2.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Beazer Homes USA.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.32. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $570.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.60 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BZH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 158.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 30,247 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the second quarter worth about $548,000. DCM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 9.4% in the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 68,924 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 55.8% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 67,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 246.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 11,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.37. 211,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,579. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.51. Beazer Homes USA has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 11.76 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $574.87 million, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 2.07.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

