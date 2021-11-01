Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $581.65 Million

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) to announce sales of $581.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $584.20 million and the lowest is $579.10 million. Beazer Homes USA posted sales of $686.75 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will report full-year sales of $2.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Beazer Homes USA.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.32. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $570.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.60 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BZH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 158.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 30,247 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the second quarter worth about $548,000. DCM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 9.4% in the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 68,924 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 55.8% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 67,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 246.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 11,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.37. 211,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,579. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.51. Beazer Homes USA has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 11.76 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $574.87 million, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 2.07.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

See Also: What is a front-end load?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beazer Homes USA (BZH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH)

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.