Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.90 Billion

Equities analysts expect Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report sales of $4.90 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.05 billion and the lowest is $4.85 billion. Becton, Dickinson and posted sales of $4.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will report full-year sales of $20.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.97 billion to $20.16 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $19.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.10 billion to $19.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Becton, Dickinson and.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis.

BDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.00.

NYSE:BDX opened at $239.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $249.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.92. The company has a market capitalization of $68.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Becton, Dickinson and has a 1-year low of $226.15 and a 1-year high of $267.37.

In other news, EVP James C. Lim sold 6,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.44, for a total transaction of $1,790,752.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total value of $97,361.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,093 shares of company stock worth $2,330,578 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BDX. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

