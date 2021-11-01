Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS BDRFY opened at $21.28 on Monday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $19.70 and a 1 year high of $25.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.55.

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

