Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,509 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $8,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,144,956,000 after buying an additional 2,319,459 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,173,519,000 after buying an additional 850,245 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth $391,275,000. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,388,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,317,837,000 after buying an additional 560,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,024,334 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,099,334,000 after buying an additional 505,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,977 shares of company stock valued at $77,862,889 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $5.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $684.44. The company had a trading volume of 32,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,105,239. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $607.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $546.54. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $463.41 and a one year high of $690.97. The firm has a market cap of $303.17 billion, a PE ratio of 71.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on NFLX. JP Morgan Cazenove increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $656.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $666.76.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

