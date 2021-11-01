Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,174 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $12,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NZS Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,359,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,342,557,000 after purchasing an additional 339,745 shares in the last quarter. Stevard LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,907,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,747,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $13.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,127.00. The stock had a trading volume of 529,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,361,574. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $392.30 and a 12-month high of $1,144.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 580.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $800.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $707.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,038.18, for a total value of $1,038,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.04, for a total value of $7,110,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,906,986.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,347 shares of company stock valued at $62,395,567 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Tesla from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $734.55.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

