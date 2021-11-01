Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,846 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. AutoZone accounts for 2.1% of Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $69,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 283.3% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

In other AutoZone news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total transaction of $2,155,989.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total transaction of $11,731,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,680 shares of company stock valued at $21,459,935. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AZO. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,820.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,661.53.

AutoZone stock traded down $3.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,781.71. The stock had a trading volume of 116 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,710. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,657.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,563.65. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,085.85 and a 1-year high of $1,844.99.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 142.05%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $30.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 97.57 EPS for the current year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.