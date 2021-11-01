Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 944.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,661 shares during the period. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $4,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in DoorDash during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in DoorDash by 147.1% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 40.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. 73.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $195.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,077,942. The company has a market cap of $65.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $204.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.83. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.13 and a 52 week high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.55, for a total transaction of $14,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,524,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 11,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total value of $2,064,426,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,117,502 shares of company stock valued at $4,233,190,660 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on DoorDash from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist upped their price objective on DoorDash from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DoorDash from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.65.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

