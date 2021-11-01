Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC Has $148.83 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,654 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 4.5% of Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $148,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its position in Alphabet by 20.0% in the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 925 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $259,204,954,000. Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 15,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,072,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 4,614 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,266,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Alphabet by 300.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 72,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,082,000 after purchasing an additional 54,099 shares in the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $48.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2,912.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,541. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,819.59 and a 200-day moving average of $2,590.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,612.11 and a 12-month high of $2,973.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 106.91 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,400.00 target price (up previously from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,122.25.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.