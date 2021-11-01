Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC Has $29.69 Million Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 7.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 144,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,066 shares during the quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $29,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ECL. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 43.5% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 57,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,359,000 after buying an additional 17,494 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 265.3% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 33,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,087,000 after buying an additional 24,043 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 7.1% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 22,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 5.7% during the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 25,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ECL traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $223.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,088. The firm has a market cap of $63.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.08, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $220.68 and a 200-day moving average of $218.25. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.25 and a 12 month high of $231.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

ECL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.91.

In other Ecolab news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $38,680,467.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 796,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,153,109.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total transaction of $609,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,575.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,566 shares of company stock worth $46,356,841 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

