Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC Has $52.70 Million Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 696,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,239 shares during the quarter. Graco accounts for 1.6% of Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.41% of Graco worth $52,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Graco by 316.5% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Graco by 110.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $1,020,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $199,941.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,761,944.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GGG traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,557. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.39 and a 200-day moving average of $75.53. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.84 and a 12 month high of $80.48.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.27 million. Graco had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GGG. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

Graco Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

