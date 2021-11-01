Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Short Interest Update

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the September 30th total of 54,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Bel Fuse by 327.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 283,994 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,090,000 after buying an additional 217,590 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Bel Fuse by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 583,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,402,000 after buying an additional 216,358 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter worth about $1,483,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Bel Fuse in the 3rd quarter worth about $619,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Bel Fuse in the 2nd quarter worth about $626,000. 60.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bel Fuse stock opened at $13.92 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.56. Bel Fuse has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $23.00.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 4.51%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions; Power Solutions and Protection; Magnetic Solutions; and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

