BellRock Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXBRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BellRock Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXBRF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the September 30th total of 64,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
OTCMKTS:DXBRF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.06. 43,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,813. BellRock Brands has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.06.
BellRock Brands Company Profile
