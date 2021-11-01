BellRock Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXBRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BellRock Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXBRF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the September 30th total of 64,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:DXBRF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.06. 43,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,813. BellRock Brands has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.06.

BellRock Brands Company Profile

Bellrock Brands, Inc engages in the provision of cannabis consumer packaged goods. Its portfolio includes Mary’s Brands, Dixie, Rebel Coast, and Défoncé. The company was founded on October 31, 2020 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

