BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.47

BELLUS Health Inc. (TSE:BLU) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$9.47 and last traded at C$9.23, with a volume of 77328 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.15.

BLU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, BELLUS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.67.

Get BELLUS Health alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.15. The company has a quick ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of C$700.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.08.

BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.25) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$0.01 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.9913687 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU)

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.