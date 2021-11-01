Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Given Equal Weight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

BLWYF opened at $46.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.64. Bellway has a twelve month low of $44.37 and a twelve month high of $46.40.

Bellway Plc is a holding company, which engages in the house building business. Its activities include building and selling of new and second hand homes. The company was founded by Russell Bell, John Bell and John Thomas Bell in 1946 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

