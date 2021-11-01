Belt Finance Trading Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (BELT)

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. One Belt Finance coin can currently be bought for about $6.75 or 0.00010976 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Belt Finance has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. Belt Finance has a total market cap of $53.36 million and $1.47 million worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.19 or 0.00078405 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.10 or 0.00073376 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.94 or 0.00102409 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,577.97 or 1.00186867 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,317.05 or 0.07023799 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00022804 BTC.

About Belt Finance

Belt Finance’s total supply is 7,909,548 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belt Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Belt Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

