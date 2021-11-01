Benchmark Lowers Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) to Hold

Benchmark cut shares of Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $59.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proto Labs from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Proto Labs currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.50.

NYSE PRLB opened at $59.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.61 and a beta of 1.64. Proto Labs has a one year low of $57.54 and a one year high of $286.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.63.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). Proto Labs had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $125.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Proto Labs will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Proto Labs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in Proto Labs by 100.0% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Proto Labs during the second quarter worth $91,000.

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

