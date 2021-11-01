Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Safran (EPA:SAF) a €150.00 Price Target

Safran (EPA:SAF) received a €150.00 ($176.47) price target from investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €146.00 ($171.76) target price on shares of Safran in a report on Friday. Barclays set a €129.00 ($151.76) price target on shares of Safran in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($162.35) price target on shares of Safran in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($143.53) price target on shares of Safran in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on shares of Safran in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €128.00 ($150.59).

Safran stock opened at €116.04 ($136.52) on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €108.50. Safran has a twelve month low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a twelve month high of €92.36 ($108.66).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

