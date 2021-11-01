Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Decreases Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA decreased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 129,599 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $7,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,688,147 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,740,909,000 after acquiring an additional 675,979 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,245,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,250,693,000 after acquiring an additional 16,936,808 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,497,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,415,124,000 after buying an additional 1,405,555 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,916,289 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,269,767,000 after buying an additional 623,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,130,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,066,312,000 after buying an additional 6,258,117 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:COP traded up $0.33 on Monday, reaching $74.82. The stock had a trading volume of 133,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,337,186. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.15 and a 200 day moving average of $59.60. The stock has a market cap of $100.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.61. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $28.51 and a 12-month high of $77.98.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently -189.69%.

In other news, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COP. Truist upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.36.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

