Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Has $14.01 Million Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,646 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $14,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,614,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,370,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,492 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 12,593.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,563,871 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,551 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $540,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,513,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $970,068,000 after acquiring an additional 964,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 304.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,193,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $161,439,000 after acquiring an additional 898,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TEL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total transaction of $14,831,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Daniel J. Phelan acquired 231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $150.25 per share, with a total value of $34,707.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,187.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEL traded up $3.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $149.40. The company had a trading volume of 5,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $49.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.64. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $94.16 and a 52 week high of $153.54.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

