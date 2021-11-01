Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Has $21.61 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,712 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.5% of Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $21,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $161.33. 14,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,805,684. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $162.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.