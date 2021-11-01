Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Has $3.18 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,686 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,776 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 688.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.54.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.59. The company had a trading volume of 163,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,679,998. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $40.97 and a 52 week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

