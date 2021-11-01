Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Has $36.33 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 346,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 13,285 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 2.5% of Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $36,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 15.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 681,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,335,000 after purchasing an additional 92,201 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron by 4.9% during the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after acquiring an additional 7,351 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,136,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,795,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,532 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 159.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 731,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,621,000 after acquiring an additional 449,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA increased its position in Chevron by 2.0% during the second quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 53,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.24.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $8,824,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $114.64. The company had a trading volume of 140,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,453,458. The stock has a market cap of $221.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $69.40 and a one year high of $115.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.