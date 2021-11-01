Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Increases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,576 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in The Home Depot by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 11,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 876.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 28,402 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after acquiring an additional 25,493 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 38.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 25,322 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,730,000 after acquiring an additional 7,058 shares in the last quarter. 68.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HD shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Loop Capital downgraded The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, OTR Global lowered The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.29.

NYSE:HD traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $371.08. The company had a trading volume of 19,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,820,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $339.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.70. The company has a market capitalization of $391.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $375.15.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

