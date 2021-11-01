Berkshire Hathaway Inc Has $1.22 Billion Stock Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,791,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,519 shares during the period. RH accounts for approximately 0.4% of Berkshire Hathaway Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Berkshire Hathaway Inc owned about 0.09% of RH worth $1,216,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RH. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in RH during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in RH by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in RH during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in RH by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RH during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.
NYSE RH traded up $4.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $663.66. 1,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,746. The company’s 50-day moving average is $675.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $671.38. RH has a one year low of $330.64 and a one year high of $744.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.47.
RH has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on RH from $720.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $730.33.
RH Company Profile
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
