Berkshire Hathaway Inc Has $1.22 Billion Stock Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,791,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,519 shares during the period. RH accounts for approximately 0.4% of Berkshire Hathaway Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Berkshire Hathaway Inc owned about 0.09% of RH worth $1,216,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RH. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in RH during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in RH by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in RH during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in RH by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RH during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RH traded up $4.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $663.66. 1,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,746. The company’s 50-day moving average is $675.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $671.38. RH has a one year low of $330.64 and a one year high of $744.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.47.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.90. RH had a return on equity of 131.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.90 EPS. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that RH will post 25.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on RH from $720.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $730.33.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

