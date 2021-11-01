Berry Data Trading 0.9% Higher Over Last Week (BRY)

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. During the last week, Berry Data has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One Berry Data coin can now be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00001303 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Berry Data has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and $235,897.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00069881 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00072709 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.25 or 0.00102703 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,547.48 or 0.99896115 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,209.09 or 0.06944503 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00022435 BTC.

About Berry Data

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

