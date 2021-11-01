Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 769,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,784 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.57% of Berry Global Group worth $50,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 87.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BERY opened at $65.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.32 and a 52-week high of $70.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.05.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $951,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

BERY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Berry Global Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.27.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

