Beryl Capital Management LLC Buys 142,599 Shares of Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG)

Beryl Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 560,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,599 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned 1.95% of Aequi Acquisition worth $5,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARBG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aequi Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aequi Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Aequi Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aequi Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Aequi Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARBG opened at $9.79 on Monday. Aequi Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.43 and a 1-year high of $10.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74.

Aequi Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

