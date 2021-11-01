Beryl Capital Management LLC Buys 328,888 Shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA)

Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA) by 100.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 655,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328,888 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lux Health Tech Acquisition were worth $6,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $1,391,000. Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition by 377.7% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 94,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 74,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition by 2,129.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 57,396 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition by 24.8% during the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 828,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,197,000 after buying an additional 164,732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LUXA opened at $9.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.82. Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $13.27.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

