Beryl Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 33,660 IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 33,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 6.5% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 1.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 0.6% in the first quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 17,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 3.2% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other IHS Markit news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $1,659,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INFO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Shares of IHS Markit stock opened at $130.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.39. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1 year low of $79.67 and a 1 year high of $131.11. The stock has a market cap of $52.14 billion, a PE ratio of 84.34 and a beta of 0.97.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

