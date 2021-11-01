Beryl Capital Management LLC Has $3.46 Million Holdings in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC)

Beryl Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned about 0.67% of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition worth $3,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FMAC. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $231,000. Ulysses Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $2,000,000. CSS LLC IL raised its stake in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition by 48.2% in the first quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 88,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 28,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FMAC opened at $9.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.79. FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $14.44.

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

