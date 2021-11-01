Beryl Capital Management LLC Has $7.54 Million Stock Position in Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC)

Beryl Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 774,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,141 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned 1.84% of Executive Network Partnering worth $7,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Executive Network Partnering by 126.4% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,415,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,756,000 after buying an additional 790,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering in the first quarter worth about $5,278,000. HBK Investments L P lifted its position in shares of Executive Network Partnering by 140.1% in the first quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 875,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,505,000 after buying an additional 510,526 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Executive Network Partnering by 150.0% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 836,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,126,000 after buying an additional 501,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering in the second quarter worth about $2,020,000. 88.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Executive Network Partnering stock opened at $9.80 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.76. Executive Network Partnering Co. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.52.

Executive Network Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

