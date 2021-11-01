Beryl Capital Management LLC Makes New $8.86 Million Investment in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV)

Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 885,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,861,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SV. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $268,000. Governors Lane LP purchased a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,130,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,305,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $3,248,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SV opened at $9.96 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.48. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $12.27.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

