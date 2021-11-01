Beryl Capital Management LLC Sells 381,007 Shares of L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LNFA)

Beryl Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LNFA) by 46.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 439,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381,007 shares during the quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned about 2.04% of L&F Acquisition worth $4,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of L&F Acquisition by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of L&F Acquisition by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of L&F Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of L&F Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of L&F Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. 67.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LNFA opened at $10.04 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98. L&F Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $10.70.

L&F Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the governance, risk, and compliance and legal technology and software sectors.

