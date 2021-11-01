Berylson Capital Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Berylson Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 111,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,579,000. Zillow Group comprises approximately 3.0% of Berylson Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,389,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,219,000 after acquiring an additional 340,612 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,150,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,240,545,000 after acquiring an additional 117,450 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,977,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $974,950,000 after acquiring an additional 244,682 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,368,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,323,000 after acquiring an additional 217,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 7.1% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,600,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,335,000 after purchasing an additional 370,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $552,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 54,371 shares in the company, valued at $6,011,257.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen Parker sold 3,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total value of $285,921.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,999 shares of company stock worth $6,485,914 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Z stock traded down $3.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $100.22. 41,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,539,251. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.58 and its 200-day moving average is $106.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.67 and a beta of 1.18. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.93 and a 52 week high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

