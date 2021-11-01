BIDR Market Cap Achieves $15.83 Million (BIDR)

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 1st. BIDR has a market capitalization of $15.83 million and approximately $40.54 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BIDR has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BIDR coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.21 or 0.00080636 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.07 or 0.00075482 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.87 or 0.00103009 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,896.10 or 0.99782269 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,315.05 or 0.07070502 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00022767 BTC.

About BIDR

BIDR’s launch date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

Buying and Selling BIDR

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIDR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BIDR using one of the exchanges listed above.

