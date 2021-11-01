Bio-Techne (TECH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $259.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.00 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 15.19%. On average, analysts expect Bio-Techne to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $523.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $504.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $463.81. The company has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.13. Bio-Techne has a 12 month low of $250.24 and a 12 month high of $543.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.34%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TECH. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $566.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.80.

In related news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.04, for a total value of $434,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.90, for a total transaction of $4,789,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,995,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,769 shares of company stock worth $20,704,805. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bio-Techne stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 106.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,097 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.21% of Bio-Techne worth $36,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

