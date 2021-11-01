BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Shares Down 3.5%

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB)’s stock price traded down 3.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.14 and last traded at $28.22. 8,336 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 233,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioAtla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioAtla currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.66.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that BioAtla, Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Guy Levy sold 546,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $21,677,011.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Scott Andrew Smith sold 33,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $1,335,079.04. Following the transaction, the president now owns 368,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,801,690.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 595,855 shares of company stock valued at $23,616,350. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCAB. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioAtla in the second quarter valued at $29,052,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in BioAtla by 16.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,746,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,175,000 after acquiring an additional 669,358 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in BioAtla by 280.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 647,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,440,000 after acquiring an additional 477,387 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in BioAtla by 4,747.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 372,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,792,000 after acquiring an additional 364,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BioAtla by 1,017.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,911,000 after acquiring an additional 177,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

BioAtla Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCAB)

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

