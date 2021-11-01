BioDelivery Sciences International (BDSI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $41.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.02 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 20.65%. On average, analysts expect BioDelivery Sciences International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BDSI opened at $4.08 on Monday. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $402.28 million, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 338.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 79,903 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 118.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,995 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 28,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 57.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,301 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 13,572 shares during the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BioDelivery Sciences International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.63.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

