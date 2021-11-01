Bionic 1-Day Volume Tops $210.00 (BNC)

Bionic (CURRENCY:BNC) traded 47.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 1st. Bionic has a total market capitalization of $28,286.85 and $210.00 worth of Bionic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bionic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Bionic has traded down 38.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $272.97 or 0.00445196 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000182 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000087 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001183 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $565.06 or 0.00921576 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 34.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Bionic Coin Profile

Bionic is a coin. Bionic’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 518,931,721 coins. The official message board for Bionic is medium.com/@bioniccoin . Bionic’s official Twitter account is @benjacoin . The official website for Bionic is bionic-coin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EPHE Corp. is a for-profit corporation whose products include an e-commerce iOS application called benjamin: sixty-second deals, a proprietary online display advertising technology and format, and an online display advertising method for integration in social media feeds. Benja is a merchandise ad network. Across this platform, the company offers discounted merchandise from top-tier brands like Nike, Patagonia, and Under Armour. BenjaCoin is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a revenue-generating mechanism for the Benja merchandise ad network. “

Buying and Selling Bionic

