Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 14,123 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 187,385 shares.The stock last traded at $16.03 and had previously closed at $15.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bioventus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

The firm has a market cap of $913.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.55.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $109.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.33 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bioventus Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Michael Reali purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.81 per share, for a total transaction of $26,658.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,501.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Bioventus in the first quarter worth approximately $1,425,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Bioventus in the first quarter worth approximately $5,987,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Bioventus in the first quarter worth approximately $4,271,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Bioventus in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the 1st quarter valued at $3,820,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

