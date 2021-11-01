BitBall Price Tops $0.0023 (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 1st. One BitBall coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitBall has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. BitBall has a total market cap of $1.51 million and $728,212.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,727.98 or 1.00023997 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00061416 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004057 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00042058 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005509 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $445.34 or 0.00733512 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001658 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 643,421,448 coins. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

