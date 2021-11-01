Bitcloud Trading Down 41.7% Over Last Week (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. Bitcloud has a total market capitalization of $69,097.89 and $45.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcloud coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcloud has traded 41.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Bitcloud

Bitcloud is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 37,783,718 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcloud Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

