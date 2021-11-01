Bitcoin 2 Achieves Market Capitalization of $18.59 Million (BTC2)

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded 33.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. One Bitcoin 2 coin can now be purchased for about $1.04 or 0.00001694 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin 2 has a market cap of $18.59 million and approximately $1,146.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin 2 has traded 25.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin 2 Profile

Bitcoin 2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,954,211 coins. The official website for Bitcoin 2 is www.bitc2.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Bitcoin 2 Coin Trading

