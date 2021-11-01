BlackBerry’s (BB) Sell Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sell rating on shares of BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$9.50 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of BlackBerry from C$14.00 to C$12.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities increased their target price on BlackBerry to C$11.50 and gave the stock a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised BlackBerry from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$11.25.

Shares of BB stock opened at C$13.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.98. The firm has a market cap of C$7.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39. BlackBerry has a 1 year low of C$5.91 and a 1 year high of C$36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.60, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.26.

In other BlackBerry news, Senior Officer Randall Cook sold 6,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.33, for a total transaction of C$82,150.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,447 shares in the company, valued at C$419,039.70. Also, Senior Officer Sai Yuen (Billy) Ho sold 4,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.41, for a total value of C$57,272.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,888,459.80.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

